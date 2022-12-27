Why did PPP quit PDM in 2021?

PDM leaders Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan during his premiership had allegedly given go-ahead to the then establishment to give certain concessions to Asif Ali Zardari to weaken the PDM politically, a source relevant in the previous set-up claimed.

The PTI spokesman and senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry, however, denied this and said that the former establishment on its own caused a split within the PDM and then had come to Imran Khan with the suggestion to join hands with Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira also denied that his party left the PDM at establishment’s behest.

In a background interaction with this correspondent, a source associated with the former establishment alleged that in a meeting at the Prime Minister Office, a discussion took place on politics and constant strengthening of the PDM. In the meeting, the source claimed, Imran Khan was concerned about the political strength of the PDM that it had started gaining at that time.

The source said that during the discussion, which, besides two the then top players of the military establishment, was also attended by certain PTI key leaders, it was suggested that politically the PDM could only be weakened if it was split. It was proposed to give some concessions to Asif Ali Zardari to create a split in the PDM.

On this suggestion, the source claimed that Imran Khan, despite showing his abhorrence towards Zardari, had allowed this and had asked the then key spymaster to create a split within the PDM by offering concessions to the PPP top leader. Later, it is said, the PDM witnessed a split and the PPP parted its way with the opposition alliance.

Fawad Chaudhry, however, claimed different sources, including the then military establishment, had repeatedly suggested to Khan that he join hands with Asif Ali Zardari, but the PTI chairman and the then prime minister was not ready for this as he believed he would seriously dent his politics if he agreed to have an alliance with the PPP. Imran Khan was of the view that the reputation and perception of Asif Ali Zardari was worse than Sharifs, Fawad added.

When contacted, Kaira said the party had left the PDM in protest against a show-cause issued to the PPP by the PDM leadership. He said the PPP had been demanding the PDM withdraw the notice if it wanted the PPP back in the greater opposition’s fold. However, it was not done.

Kaira said that all events show that it was a pure political decision. He added that even despite leaving the PDM, the PPP continued to play its role of an effective opposition and remained part of the movement to remove the Imran Khan government. Later, the PPP and PDM together ousted the Imran Khan government and now they are still together, Kaira added.