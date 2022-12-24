Siraj flays PDM, PPP and PTI for harming country

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said the top ten present and past rulers who submitted false returns in the Election Commission and involved in financial and moral corruption would end up in jail if they faced fact-based accountability.

He said PDM, PPP and PTI are pushing Pakistan to Sri Lanka-like situation, as they care nothing about the inflation, corruption and bad governance but mainly concerned about how to hide details of their assets and corruption from the public.

While addressing the participants of central training workshop on Friday, he said country’s education system is in shambles because the children of the rulers and bureaucrats study abroad and same is the case with the hospitals and health system. Similarly, the economy is in ruins because the ruling class' businesses are in Europe, America and Dubai. He warned that with such vipers, the nation need no external enemy. He urged the poor, oppressed and the enslaved nation to stand up for their rights, and let the people make the next election a day of reckoning for the cruel landlords, vaderas and corrupt capitalists with the power of their vote. Siraj said corruption engulfed every society from the top, if the leadership is honest and upright then the people will follow suit and society will become corruption-free.