Christmas ceremony at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE : Political Assistant to Chief Minister on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations organised by Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department in central jail Kot Lakhpat.

He wished merry Christmas to the Christian community staff members and inmates (men and women) in prison.

He also visited the prison, especially the church premises and heard the complaints of Christian inmates in the performance of their religious obligations.

He also interviewed the inmates and directed the jail administration to redress their grievances and to submit report to political assistant to the CM on Human Rights, particularly to extend the church building as there are 175 Christian inmates and the church hall space is insufficient to house them especially in such a cold weather.

He directed the additional superintendent to arrange special supper for community inmates on this holy and joyful day.

He was accompanied by additional superintendent Kashif Rasool, deputy superintendent Mazhar Panjutha and Mian Umar Hayat, section officer Admin Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department.