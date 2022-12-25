22 killed in fire at nursing home in Russia

MOSCOW: A fire erupted overnight in a private illegal nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, killing 22 people, Russia´s investigative committee said on Saturday.

In a video released by the emergency services, a long row of emergency vehicles lined up outside the burning building, as firefighters tackled flames which sent plumes of smoke into the night sky.

Russia´s investigative committee -- which investigates major crimes -- said it opened a probe into causing death by negligence.

“A fire broke out overnight in a private property used as a nursing home,” the investigative committee said on Telegram, adding that “the death toll has risen to 22”.