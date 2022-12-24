Govt responsible for crises: PTI senator

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is responsible for the economic and constitutional crises in the country.

Speaking to media persons, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada - who is chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Trade - said that the unconstitutional steps of what he called “imported government” in Punjab were condemnable. He added that if the ruling group had the courage, they should announce an election and contest the election against Imran Khan.

Zeeshan Khanzada added that the alliance of Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi and PTI is for the better interest of people and while the propaganda of the PDM government against the alliance had failed, now the group wants to rule under the guise of unconstitutional measures which the people would not accept.

Zeeshan Khanzada said the country’s economy had reached the point where Sri Lanka had reached some time ago. He claimed that the central bank now had only six billion dollars left and even if the money of China and Saudi Arabia was removed from the country’s treasury, the treasury would be empty.

He said that the speed with which the businesses were closing in the country showed that the investors were not happy with the PDM government. He added that the textile industry had shut down, leaving millions of people unemployed.

He said that there was a rapid decrease in foreign exchange reserves and corruption and nepotism had made life miserable for the poor. He added that Pakistan had now become the most expensive country in Asia.

He argued that if the current rulers had any love for the country, they should leave power and announce elections in the country.

He argued that globally, no organisation wanted to help Pakistan or invest in the country because they knew the days of the government were numbered.