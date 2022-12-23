Welfare organisation to hold events for orphan students in three cities

The non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) has planned to hold three daylong events in three cities to provide entertainment to over 2,000 orphan students, mostly from flood-hit areas, enrolled in its 160 charitable schools in the province.

The three will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur under the Orphan Support Program (OSP) of the trust. “The OSP- fun-gala events are special annual feature of our continuing drive to support the orphan students enrolled in our charitable schools. Our support programme provides regular assistance to the underprivileged families of these students throughout the year,” said GCT CEO Zahid Saeed. He added that this year, the recreational activity had become all the more important for these students as they had been under enormous stress after witnessing widespread devastation in their native areas due to floods.

Saeed remarked that the drive to educate children of destitute families in underprivileged areas of Sindh had become more challenging requiring constant support from philanthropists due to the massive harm done to the educational infrastructure by floods.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon will be the guests of honour at the OSP gala in Karachi at a famous holiday resort on December 24. Over 1,100 orphan students from Karachi, Gharo and Thatta will attend the event.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will likely be the chief guest at the Hyderabad gala to be held at Rani Bagh on December 31. Over 720 orphan students from 15 districts will attend the event.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will likely be the chief guest at the OSP gala to be held at the Benazir Park in Sukkur on January 7, 2023. Over 130 orphan students from three districts will attend the programme. GCT patron-in-chief Sardar Yasin Malik, donors, and well-wishers will also attend these events.