Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi. — Screengrab of Twitter video

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while rejecting the Governor’s act of de-notifying him, has decided to move court against the decision.

The legal team of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, led by Amir Saeed, Advocate, will move the court against the decision.

“I reject the de-notification. I am the Chief Minister of Punjab and the cabinet will continue to function,” said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while reacting to his de-notification.

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat also held a meeting with Pervaiz Elahi to discuss the legal options before moving the court.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the governor’s notification. Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the notification on the de-notification of CM Elahi has “no legal status”.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said Parvez Elahi and the provincial cabinet will continue to perform their duties, and a reference will be sent to the President for Governor’s removal. As per sources till the filing of this report, a draft has been in preparation for an official letter to the President along with moving the court for removal of the Governor Punjab for his alleged misconduct. As per sources, the legal team of the PTI will move the court today.