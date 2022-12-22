 
Thursday December 22, 2022
National

Taliban cannot kill quest to learn: Malala

By News Desk
December 22, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Wednesday slammed the Afghan Taliban-run administration’s decision to ban female students from tertiary education.

In her tweet, Malala said: “The Taliban may lock all the classrooms and university gates in the country — but they can never lock up women’s minds.””They cannot stop girls from seeking knowledge. They cannot kill the quest to learn,” the young education activist added.

