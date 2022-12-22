Taliban cannot kill quest to learn: Malala

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai Wednesday slammed the Afghan Taliban-run administration’s decision to ban female students from tertiary education.
In her tweet, Malala said: “The Taliban may lock all the classrooms and university gates in the country — but they can never lock up women’s minds.””They cannot stop girls from seeking knowledge. They cannot kill the quest to learn,” the young education activist added.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of forcible entry by armed men into the...
BANNU: The cellular phone and internet services were restored in Bannu after three days as the operation of the...
LAHORE: DG Pemra Punjab, Ikram Barkat said on Wednesday that the authority is undertaking a mega task of regulating...
FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the government is striving to...
SUKKUR: The police on Wednesday claimed to have killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others during an...
ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team formed to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif on...
Comments