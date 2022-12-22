Ababeel Squad inaugurated in Mardan

MARDAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan range Mohammad Ali Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated the Ababeel Squad in the district.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in the police lines, the RPO said the provincial government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police tried their level best to ensure better security for people.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haroon-ur-Rashid and other officials were also present on the occasion. Addressing the event, the DPO said that the squad included 24 motorbikes. He added that in the initial phase, the Ababeel Squad would patrol the urban and suburban areas of the city and Sheikh Maltoon circle round the clock.

He said that the well-equipped squad would function under SDPOs and SHOs of the police stations concerned, and the main control room for the squad would be located in the DPO office.

The DPO said that the squad would be in touch with the Police Command and Control Center through the communication system. The squads will also be monitored through the tracking system.

Addressing the function, RPO Muhammad Ali said that the Ababeel Squad had been first launched in Peshawar and in the second step, it was launched in Mardan. The RPO added that initially, the force comprised 12 motorcycles and 24 police personnel and it would be extended to other districts of the region as well.

The RPO said that the Ababeel Squad would control street crime and also ensure the presence of police at public places to curb crimes. He said that due to the security issues, two motorbikes of Ababeel Squad would together perform patrolling.

“Besides people’s security, we also want to ensure the cops’ security,” he added.

He said the squad would fight crime in congested areas and hotspots. The RPO added that the active visibility of the squad through patrolling would help to improve the sense of security among citizens and create an effective deterrence against crimes.