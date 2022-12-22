IG orders deploying extra strength to prevent accidents

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab on Wednesday has issued instructions to take special measures to prevent traffic accidents during foggy season.
IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore, Additional IG PHP, DIG Traffic, RPOs, DPOs and all district traffic heads to deploy additional traffic teams on the highways. Punjab police spokesperson said that the traffic rules are being strictly enforced on all the roads and highways of the province.
No exemption will be taken for violation of traffic rules i.e. installation of fog lights, speed limit and overloading. Spokesperson said that the vehicle whose lights and indicators are not working will not be allowed to come on the highway while strict legal action will be taken under zero tolerance on over speeding and overloading. Spokesperson said that citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during fog hours and follow the instructions issued in relation to traffic advisory.
LAHORE:Mian Khurram and Sohail Akbar have been elected as chairman and senior vice chairman respectively in the annual...
LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has released the statistics related to the Sehat...
LAHORE:Pakistan is the eighth largest country to be affected by climate change. If we do not take protective measures...
LAHORE:Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held in the Evacuee Trust Property Board office on Wednesday. Board...
LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and a private engineering company signed an...
LAHORE:District Education Officer Lahore has removed Mr Imran Liaqat, the headmaster of Government Elementary School...
Comments