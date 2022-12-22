IG orders deploying extra strength to prevent accidents

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab on Wednesday has issued instructions to take special measures to prevent traffic accidents during foggy season.

IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore, Additional IG PHP, DIG Traffic, RPOs, DPOs and all district traffic heads to deploy additional traffic teams on the highways. Punjab police spokesperson said that the traffic rules are being strictly enforced on all the roads and highways of the province.

No exemption will be taken for violation of traffic rules i.e. installation of fog lights, speed limit and overloading. Spokesperson said that the vehicle whose lights and indicators are not working will not be allowed to come on the highway while strict legal action will be taken under zero tolerance on over speeding and overloading. Spokesperson said that citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel during fog hours and follow the instructions issued in relation to traffic advisory.