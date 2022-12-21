IPC ministry moves summary; Sethi set to return as PCB boss

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has finally moved the summary, late Tuesday evening, to include two new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board members in place of existing one, for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval.

Najam Sethi, who is all set to become new chairman PCB in place of Ramiz Raja, was seen sitting with the Ministry’s high-ups late Tuesday evening at the Ministry offices to prepare the summary to include names of two new members of the PCB Governing Board in place of Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja.

Besides Najam Sethi, Shakil Sheikh, former President Islamabad Regional Cricket Association and member PCB Governing Board name has been included on the summary prepared on Tuesday for approval of the PM who is also Patron in Chief of the Board.

“Najam Sethi and Shakil Sheikh’s name have been included in the summary forwarded for the PM’s approval on Tuesday. The summary required approval from the cabinet members. The cabinet usually meets on Tuesday. However, the approval from Cabinet members could well be sought through circulation. In that case the approval could well be sought anytime,” a well-placed source within the Ministry confirmed 'The News'.

It is believed that one of top officials of the Ministry was called to the PM office on Tuesday and was directed to prepare the summary to remove Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan’s names and include Najam Sethi and Shakil Shaikh names in their place. “Najam Sethi is tipped to become the new PCB chairman following approval of the Patron after seeking confirmation from the Cabinet members.”

Ramiz replaced Ehsan Mani as the Chairman PCB through the notification issued on the direction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He continued in this capacity even after the fall of the PTI-led government. His eight months extension is said to be due to the courtesy of one powerful individual who has now retired from the office. Since his retirement however, speculations were rife that Sethi would take over as the new chairman PCB shortly. Sethi’s recent meeting with the PM in Lahore further strengthened the speculations that he was to take over as the new chairman PCB soon.

Sethi turned up at the Ministry IPC office on Tuesday evening to oversee the developments. “Yes, he stayed at the Ministry office till late Tuesday. He was accompanied by another individual also,” the source confirmed.

Sethi, however, was not available for his comments when he was approached through Whatsapp (message and call).