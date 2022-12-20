IBA entry test results show deplorable state of govt educational boards

The admissions test for the bachelor’s degree programme at one of the country’s top business universities, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, has exposed the deplorable state of educational boards and government education in the country.

Among those who cleared the IBA’s 2022 entrance test for its bachelor’s programme, only 20 per cent were from the Intermediate background while 78 per cent of the candidates were A-level students. Two per cent of the passing candidates belonged to overseas boards.

A total of 1,244 A-level students passed the test of various bachelor’s programmes of the IBA, whereas 310 students of the Intermediate and 30 students of other boards cleared the test. According to the data provided by the IBA Karachi, the varsity received 7,718 applications for seven bachelor’s programmes but only 1,584 candidates were admitted.

The highest number of applications were received for the BBA programme, which was 3,374 but admissions were granted to 424 candidates. The number of applications for BS accounting and finance was 1,476 and admissions were granted to 321 candidates. For the BS computer science there were 1,899 applications, but admissions were granted to 240 candidates.

For BS economics and mathematics, 264 applications were received but admissions were given to 87 candidates. For BS economics, there were 322 applications but admissions were given to 231 candidates. For BS social sciences, there were 337 applications and admissions were given to 213 candidates and for BS mathematics, 46 applications were received and admissions were granted to 68 candidates.

The highest number of applications came from students of the Cedar College with 514 applications followed by the Nixor College with 513, Aga Khan School with 362, Beacon House School with 449, Alpha College with 310, City School with 252, Lyceum with 215, Credo College with 137, Highbrow College with 125, Sceptre School with 97, Commecs College with 87, Foundation Public School with 72, Lahore Grammar with 73, Generations School with 66, Whales College with 68, Adamji Science College with 62, Karachi Grammar with 60, PECHS Girls College with 58 and Habib Public School with 51 applications. A total of 346 applications were received from private candidates.

Former professor of Aga Khan University and Hyderabad board chairman Dr Muhammad Memon said A level was a strong education system, which created knowledge base. He added that A level consisted of 13 years of education while the Intermediate system had 12 years.

The A level system developed creativity but our system was outdated, he remarked, adding that the federal board was currently the best board in Pakistan. He was of the view that teachers of the A level system were specialists but teachers in the Intermediate system lacked knowledge, due to which A level students always came out on top in professional tests or entrance tests.