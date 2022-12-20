Australian selectors keep faith in out of form Warner

BRISBANE: Under-fire Australian opener David Warner appeared to have the backing of Australia’s selectors on Monday despite failing in the first Test against South Africa and going nearly three years without a hundred.
Warner has not scored a Test century since January 2020 and a string of low scores, including 0 and 3 against the Proteas on an unforgiving Brisbane pitch, has intensified the pressure on Australia’s top-order talisman.
But chairman of selectors George Bailey said the 36-year-old should not be judged on his performance against South Africa. “I don’t know how much to read into this wicket or this match itself and say that any batsmen on either side is in good or bad touch,” Bailey said. “I personally think there’s runs around the corner for him.”
The powerful left-hander has averaged just 27 over the last two years and with tours to India and England coming up, there has been some speculation that he may be playing his last series.
