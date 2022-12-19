Decision on extension to Gen Bajwa was not mistake: Nayyar

Former Senate Chairman Nayyer Hussain Bukhari. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has defended the decision of giving an extension to former Chief of the Army Staff General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that the decision to give three years extension to former Army Chief after the completion of his term in 2019 was not a mistake. He declared that it was given in view of the country’s situation at that time.

“In Saturday’s speech, Imran Khan directly accused General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa. If Imran Khan was a powerless prime minister because of General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa, then he should have showed the courage to fire him,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said Imran Khan, addicted to crutches, is still waiting for some guarantees on the dissolution of assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that as the ‘leader of Lies Brigade’, Imran Khan calls General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa a conspirator while his ally Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi says Bajwa sent him to Imran Khan. Now the people can guess for themselves who is talking right.

Bokhari said allies’ reservations on the Reko Diq Bill have been removed.

The secretary general PPP has said that Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was greatly blessed by the party by making him a senator from Sindh. “Mustafa Khokhar contested four elections from Islamabad but never won,” he said. He said that not only the PPP but the MQM also has reservations regarding the census.