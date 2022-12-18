Gang of robbers busted in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir police claimed to have arrested a gang of women thieves in a major operation and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth hundreds of thousands from their possession.

Speaking at a press conference at police lines Balambat, DPO Ikramullah Khan said that one Asad Hussain, a resident of Khema area, reported the theft of gold ornaments from his house.

He added that an investigation team solved the case and arrested the accused, who was identified as Gul Meena, Qamar Gula, Bakht Zarina, Niaz Malukah, Lalai, and driver Arif, residents of Mardan.

The cops recovered the jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and a motorcar used in the incident.

The cops registered the case at Balambat Police Station. The arrestees also admitted to have stolen gold ornaments and other valuables from several houses in different areas in various districts.

Ikramullah Khan distributed prizes among members of the investigation team for solving the case.