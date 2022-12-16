Imam promises Pakistan fightback in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test opener Imam-ul-Haq on Thursday said the hosts would not repeat the mistakes which they made in the previous two Tests and would try their level best to win the final Test against England which will begin here from Saturday (tomorrow).

‘We will try our best as Karachi is a good centre for us as when we had played last time here we had engineered a fine fightback. This Test is really important for us as a build up for the New Zealand series and we will try our level best not to repeat the mistakes which we have made,’ Imam told a news conference here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Thursday.

‘I think we will have to take responsibility both individually and collectively. Our Test team is building up. We have fitness issues with our senior fast bowlers and discipline is slightly going down and we have talked on it,’ said the left-handed batsman.

He thinks the wicket of Karachi will behave like the track in Multan which had a lot of break.

‘Here the weather is a bit hot as compared to Multan and Pindi. The weather plays an important role. We will adjust and we have no issues. I think the wicket seems like Multan and has some rough patches on it and I think turn will be there,’ he said.

‘We should move on as I said Karachi Test is very important for us and our two Tests against New Zealand will depend on this match and we are completely focused and we will try to finish the Karachi Test,’ Imam said.

Imam dispelled the impression that there were no plans of Pakistan team in the first two Tests, clarifying, the issue was with the execution.

‘When you lose it seems that there were no plans. Both teams have plans but unfortunately, we are not executing them. And it’s really painful for us and criticism is justified as both matches were in our hands but we could not finish them and as a unit its painful and we talk on it. But whatever has happened, cannot be controlled and we have to move forward,’ he said.

Imam said Pakistan will continue playing with their own way.

‘When conditions are good Test cricket never dies. If you see England is a single such country which is playing different cricket. I think they should be given credit. As far as inclusion of T20 players in the side it is the responsibility of the chairman and captain whatever they decide as our job is to play cricket.

We will play with our own method and at the end it matters whether you win or lose. If we are losing, we do so due to our own mistakes. Its not the case that England are playing too good. England also struggled in the past but now they have changed the style and it will depend how long they will go like this. But its their start and they deserve credit,’ he said.

He said they needed a mystery spinner like Abrar Ahmed. ‘To be honest Abrar seems to be very confident. He has played with me in Peshawar Zalmi also. He also played very well in domestic season. I had confidence in him. He did not show that he was a debutant and it’s a good sign. We needed such a mystery spinner,” Imam said.

Imam stressed that Pakistan team does not take pressure. ‘To be honest this team does not take pressure. It has been playing for long. Yes, mistakes happen and we definitely try to rectify them. Some tough meetings are also held and individual players are also talked to. I don’t think there should be any pressure. You play international cricket because you should handle pressure,’ he said.

‘Currently our batting is strong and as a batsman I will definitely admire. If you are test batsmen and team rely on you then you should take more responsibility. If you give a snip to the major team, they will give you tough time. Our batsmen should take more responsibility and should stretch their innings. I think we should have chased it in both the games but that’s our mistake,’ Imam reiterated.