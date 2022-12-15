VCs meeting held

Islamabad: The vice chancellors (VCs) of fourteen Pakistani universities held a consultative meeting under the USAID’s Higher Education System Streng­thening Activity (HESSA). The meeting was a follow up to the discussions held in the Vice Chancellors Strategic Dialogue organised in Islamabad during October 2022. The meeting was also attended by the HESSA/University of Utah team - Professor Aslam Chaudhry and Professor Mike Barber.

The meeting reviewed the progress made so far by HESSA, future implementation roadmap, and emphasised the need to chalk out institution-specific plan for enhancing project impact. VCs expressed the need for initiating capacity building measures in academic management, strategic planning, and resource mobilisation, among others. One of the key recommendations was to assess the university-specific training needs and provide technical assistance accordingly.