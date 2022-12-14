NBW issued for arrest of woman in four TikTokers’ murder case

An additional district and sessions judge issued on Tuesday a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of a woman allegedly involved in the murder of four TikTokers over a personal dispute.

Abdul Rehman alias Shooter and Sawera have been charged with abetment and murders of their four friends – Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah, and Saddam Hussain – near Anklesaria Hospital in February last year.

As the case came up for hearing before Judge Zahida Parveen, Sawera was called absent while Rehman was produced from the central prison. Though the matter was fixed on Tuesday for recording testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, none showed up.

The judge expressed displeasure over the absence of the accused and the witnesses. She issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of the accused, who is out on bail, and a notice to person who acted as surety for her.

The judge summoned the prosecution witnesses whose testimonies are yet to be recorded through bailable warrants. Their focal person appointed by the police was told to arrest and produce them before the court on the next date to record their statements. The hearing was adjourned until January 5.

The four TikTokers were killed in an early morning shooting nearAnklesaria Hospital in Garden on February 2, 2021. The court had indicted Rehman, alleged shooter, for the quadruple murders and his friend Sawera for abetting the crime.

According to the prosecution, Muskan and Rehman were at odds after they had broken up and paired with Amir and Sawera respectively with whom they also made videos on TikTok. The night before the murders, Rehman posted a video with Sawera from a restaurant on Do Darya. On that night, Muskan also posted a video with Amir from Hussain’s house.

Later that night, Muskan along with her three friends went to Sawera’s place and started a fight with her. Sawera informed Rehman about the incident who then phoned Muskan and hurled abuses at her. Sawera provoked Rehman to kill them and also tried to destroy evidence to screen the offender.