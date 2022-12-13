VCs moot calls to improve financial matters

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has said that without improving administrative and financial matters, no department or institution, including education, can be stable or develop.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the consortium of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various universities of Punjab here Monday. The consortium was constituted by Punjab Governor Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman. The meeting on “Governance and Finance: Challenges & Sharing Good Practices”, was attended by former Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sarfaraz Khurshid and others.

Prof Pasha said that improvement of financial and administrative matters was the most important need of the time and added that providing the best educational environment in educational institutions was the VCs first responsibility because it was the foundation on which the structure of the entire society stood.

Addiction awareness programme held: Continuing its awareness campaign against the “Addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets” among the young generation, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta organised yet another awareness programme at a private university on Monday.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Registrar Mudassar Ali, professors and students participated in the programme.

Addressing the programme, the speakers said the campaign was a nice initiative of the Punjab government for safety and betterment of youth. “The schools and colleges should organise such programmes on a regular basis so that this evil can be eradicated and the youth can be inclined towards sports activities,” they added. The speakers appreciated the efforts of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs for the betterment of the youth. The measures taken by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports for the betterment of the youth and dangers of electronic devices and drug addiction were discussed.