Kishan double ton helps India crush Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG: Opener Ishan Kishan hit the fastest-ever double century in one-day internationals in just 126 balls to set up a 227-run consolation win for India in the third match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes.

He and Virat Kohli, who made 113, put on 290 runs for the second wicket -- the seventh-highest partnership in ODI history.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs but won the series 2-1 after their opening two victories in Dhaka.

India’s 409 was their fourth-highest ODI score and the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team.

Kishan raised his maiden ODI hundred with a four as he let out a scream, and kept up the charge to convert into a double ton off Mustafizur Rahman as he and Kohli danced in the field.

Kishan is only the fourth Indian batsman to score an ODI double ton after Rohit -– who has done so three times – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan for three in the fifth over after being invited to bat first, but Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries and took control of the innings with Kohli.

Kohli was dropped on one by skipper Liton Das, who spilled an easy catch at short mid-wicket, and soon got into his groove but remained happy to play second fiddle to the attacking Kishan.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

India Innings:

Dhawan lbw b Miraz 3

Kishan c Das b Ahmed 210

Kohli c Miraz b Al Hasan 113

Iyer c Das b Hossain 3

Rahul (c)† b Hossain 8

Sundar b Al Hasan 37

Patel b Ahmed 20

Thakur c Das b Rahman 3

Yadav not out 3

Siraj not out 0

Extras: (lb 5, w 4) 9

Total: 50 Ov 409/8

Did not bat: Umran Malik

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-305, 3-320, 4-344, 5-344, 6-390, 7-405, 8-409

Bowling: Rahman 10-0-66-1, Ahmed 9-1-89-2, Miraz 10-0-76-1, Hossain 9-0-80-2, Al Hasan 10-0-68-2, Hossain 1-0-14-0,Mahmudullah 1-0-11-0

Bangladesh Innings:

Haque c Siraj b Patel 8

Das (c)c Thakur b Siraj 29

Al Hasan b Yadav 43

Rahim †b Patel 7

Ali lbw b Malik 25

Mahmudullah lbw b Sundar 20

Hossain c Malik b Thakur 8

Miraz c Siraj b Thakur 3

Ahmed not out 17

Hossain lbw b Thakur 0

Rahman b Malik 13

Extras: (b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 3) 9

Total: 34 Ov 182

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-47, 3-73, 4-107, 5-124, 6-143, 7-145, 8-148, 9-149, 10-182

Bowling: Siraj 5-0-27-1, Thakur 5-0-30-3, Patel 5-0-22-2, Malik 8-0-43-2, Yadav 10-1-53-1, Sundar 1-0-2-1

Match result: India won by 227 runs

Man of the match: Ishan Kishan

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Michael Gough