Kishan double ton helps India crush Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG: Opener Ishan Kishan hit the fastest-ever double century in one-day internationals in just 126 balls to set up a 227-run consolation win for India in the third match against Bangladesh on Saturday.
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes.
He and Virat Kohli, who made 113, put on 290 runs for the second wicket -- the seventh-highest partnership in ODI history.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs but won the series 2-1 after their opening two victories in Dhaka.
India’s 409 was their fourth-highest ODI score and the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team.
Kishan raised his maiden ODI hundred with a four as he let out a scream, and kept up the charge to convert into a double ton off Mustafizur Rahman as he and Kohli danced in the field.
Kishan is only the fourth Indian batsman to score an ODI double ton after Rohit -– who has done so three times – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.
India lost Shikhar Dhawan for three in the fifth over after being invited to bat first, but Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries and took control of the innings with Kohli.
Kohli was dropped on one by skipper Liton Das, who spilled an easy catch at short mid-wicket, and soon got into his groove but remained happy to play second fiddle to the attacking Kishan.
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
India Innings:
Dhawan lbw b Miraz 3
Kishan c Das b Ahmed 210
Kohli c Miraz b Al Hasan 113
Iyer c Das b Hossain 3
Rahul (c)† b Hossain 8
Sundar b Al Hasan 37
Patel b Ahmed 20
Thakur c Das b Rahman 3
Yadav not out 3
Siraj not out 0
Extras: (lb 5, w 4) 9
Total: 50 Ov 409/8
Did not bat: Umran Malik
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-305, 3-320, 4-344, 5-344, 6-390, 7-405, 8-409
Bowling: Rahman 10-0-66-1, Ahmed 9-1-89-2, Miraz 10-0-76-1, Hossain 9-0-80-2, Al Hasan 10-0-68-2, Hossain 1-0-14-0,Mahmudullah 1-0-11-0
Bangladesh Innings:
Haque c Siraj b Patel 8
Das (c)c Thakur b Siraj 29
Al Hasan b Yadav 43
Rahim †b Patel 7
Ali lbw b Malik 25
Mahmudullah lbw b Sundar 20
Hossain c Malik b Thakur 8
Miraz c Siraj b Thakur 3
Ahmed not out 17
Hossain lbw b Thakur 0
Rahman b Malik 13
Extras: (b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 3) 9
Total: 34 Ov 182
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-47, 3-73, 4-107, 5-124, 6-143, 7-145, 8-148, 9-149, 10-182
Bowling: Siraj 5-0-27-1, Thakur 5-0-30-3, Patel 5-0-22-2, Malik 8-0-43-2, Yadav 10-1-53-1, Sundar 1-0-2-1
Match result: India won by 227 runs
Man of the match: Ishan Kishan
Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Michael Gough
