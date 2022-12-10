 
Saturday December 10, 2022
Peshawar

House of policeman bombed

By Our Correspondent
December 10, 2022

JAMRUD: Unidentified people blew up the main gate of a policeman’s house with a bomb on Friday. However, there was no casualty.

Police said last night, a bomb planted with the main gate of the house in Ghandi area of Jamrud exploded with at night, which destroyed the gate, while the explosion was heard far and wide causing scare among people. The police registered a case against unidentified saboteurs.

