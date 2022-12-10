Kremlin critic Yashin jailed over Ukraine remarks

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday sentenced opposition politician Ilya Yashin to eight and a half years in prison for spreading “false information” about Russia´s offensive in Ukraine, the highest-profile conviction under new legislation criminalising criticism of the assault.

The 39-year-old Moscow councillor is just the latest in a long line of Kremlin critics to have been sidelined in recent years in a crackdown that has intensified after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.