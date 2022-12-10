PMSA, customs seize narcotics worth billions

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate Customs Enforcement claimed to have seized narcotics worth billions of rupees.

The spokesman for the PMSA said three intelligence-based operations were carried out at the Arabian Sea in the past five days. During the operations, 15 smugglers were arrested and handed over to the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, along with their boats for investigation.

During the operations, the smugglers tried to set their boats on fire and jumped into the sea to escape arrest; however, they all were arrested after resistance that lasted a while. In the past three weeks, the PMSA arrested 21 smugglers and seized narcotics worth Rs8 billion. The operations by the PMSA and Collectorate Customs Enforcement, Karachi, which resulted in the seizure of a huge cache of narcotics, prove that they are vigilant to prevent Pakistani waters from being used for any illegal activities.