Polio worker freed after brief ‘kidnapping’

NOWSHERA: Unidentified armed men kidnapped a woman polio worker, however, they let her go shortly in Akora Khattak.
Reporting the incident to the police, the woman Hera said she was going home after duty when three armed men kidnapped her near Khushal Degree College in Akora Khattak.
She said the kidnappers asked her about her name. She said when she told them her name they made a phone call and told somebody that they had picked up a woman named Hera.
She said the armed men set her free after making the call. The police registered the case and started an investigation.
