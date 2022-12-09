Students urged to concentrate on studies

ABBOTTABAD: Commandant Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) has commended the role of the Army Burn Hall Girls College, Abbottabad, for laying emphasis on the personality development and character building being the sole guarantee for success in the contemporary era.

He was the chief guest at the Parents’ Day and annual prize distribution of the girls’ college here on Thursday. The Annual Parents Day was organised to acknowledge the outstanding performance of the students and efforts of the teachers. Dignitaries who attended the function included senior army and civilian officials and the parents of the prize winners.

Maj Gen Bokhari, who is the deputy chairman BOG of the institution as well, congratulated the students who won the prizes and praised the performances by the students on the stage during the function.

He urged the students to put in their best in learning skills and contents of the course. He advised the students to work hard and to develop a strong sense of character to glorify the name of their homeland among nations of the world.

The chief guest, in a separate meeting, admired the teachers and administration for their astounding accomplishments.

The function began with the recitation from the Holly Quran, followed by some heart touching speeches. The senior students displayed their talents by presenting some Milli-Nagmas, Kalam-e-Iqbal and an enactment of a Shakespearean play.

The little angelic Montessori students also performed on the stage and received much applause from the audience.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the students who got top positions and brought laurels to the institution in the Federal Board and in the University of Peshawar.

They were bestowed with the Chief of Army Staff Gold Medals, the Chairman BOG Silver Medals and the Deputy Chairman BOG Bronze Medals for their spectacular achieve-

ments. Cash prizes were also given to the distinguished students for their excellent academic performance.

The teachers were also felicitated by the administration with honorarium as recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.