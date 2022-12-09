Student dies

LAHORE:A Punjab University (PU) student Zohaib passed away in Mayo Hospital on Thursday while suffering from illness. A PU spokesperson said that Zohaib was a student of B Pharmacy at the University College of Pharmacy and was staying at Khalid Bin Waleed Hostel, Old Campus. The student was suffering from fever in the morning and was sent to Mayo Hospital at 8am for treatment but could not survive. The university administration informed his parents about his death. PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi while expressing condolences said that Zohaib was a brilliant student of pharmacy.
