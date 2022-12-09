Keeping it real

In this day and age, reading actual newspapers is, in my opinion, more beneficial and important than ever before. We live in an age where most people get their news from social media. The no-holds-barred approach to content moderation on most of these platforms allows for the truth to be distorted, lies to be masqueraded as facts and for the line between where news ends and narrative begins to become indistinguishable.

With TV news channels being geared largely towards sensationalism and entertainment, newspapers are among the last remaining touchstones to reality. Be it online or in print, one must read newspapers in order to avoid falling into the ballooning ranks of the misinformed.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah