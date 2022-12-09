Keeping it real

In this day and age, reading actual newspapers is, in my opinion, more beneficial and important than ever before. We live in an age where most people get their news from social media. The no-holds-barred approach to content moderation on most of these platforms allows for the truth to be distorted, lies to be masqueraded as facts and for the line between where news ends and narrative begins to become indistinguishable.
With TV news channels being geared largely towards sensationalism and entertainment, newspapers are among the last remaining touchstones to reality. Be it online or in print, one must read newspapers in order to avoid falling into the ballooning ranks of the misinformed.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Honour killings continue to plague Pakistan, particularly Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The targets of these...
After beating Spain in the Round of 16, Morocco has become only the fourth African country ever to qualify for the...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Safety of journalists’ . The media plays a crucial role in our country. Every...
This refers to the letter ‘Where’s the money?’ by Ijaz Ahmed. The letter asks an extremely pertinent question:...
Recently, a lot of middle and upper middle-class people have been entering into the real-estate business. These...
I would like to draw attention to the large water tankers, and other big trucks, racing along the streets of Karachi...
Comments