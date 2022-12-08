Bilawal thanks Qatari FM for FIFA World Club invite

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said he was grateful to the foreign minister of Qatar for inviting him to the FIFA World Cup. “I am proud of our partnership with our labours and security forces playing our part in this historic moment,” he said in a tweet.
Bilawal congratulated Qatar for making the FIFA World Cup a success. “I also discussed Lyari’s football potential with the FIFA president,” he said. The foreign minister said he was delighted to visit the Pakistani embassy in Qatar and tour the purpose-built facility providing quality consular services to the expatriates. He said Pakistan and Qatar will continue to work hard in further expanding bilateral, trade and invest. He said Pakistan stood committed to taking its relations with Qatar to the next level.
