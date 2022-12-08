Pakistan Blind Cricket Council refutes Indian reports

KARACHI: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has refuted the news of Indian media stating that Pakistan's blind cricket team has been issued visas for the World Cup which is in progress in India.

The PBCC said on Wednesday in a press release that Pakistan team as collected passports from Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday around 2:30 pm after receiving the passport collection e-mail from Indian High Commission.

“But no visa has been issued to Pakistan team,” the PBCC clarified. “The last night misleading news is nothing more than adding salt to the wounds of already dejected Pakistan blind cricket team. This propaganda from Indian state media is just to mislead the international sports loving people, federations and states that India has issued visas and now its Pakistan who does not want to come,” the PBCC said.

The PBCC said that the objective of this news was to counter the pressure of international community which showed its disappointment on denial of visas to Pakistan blind cricket team to participate in the T20 World Cup.

“Pakistan blind cricket team is currently at the summit in the world's T20 rankings and denying visas for participation in the World Cup on political ground is to deprive us to win the world title. It will have deep consequences on the global sports,” the PBCC said.