First hybrid skills training concludes

LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has completed pilot project of first of its kind skills programme using a hybrid learning model in partnership with Coursera through which over 350 trainees are trained.

On successful completion of the first training batch of 380 people in the fields of Professional Cook, Mobile Phone Repairing and Hair and Beauty Service during the pilot phase, the PSDF is planning to start the second batch of hybrid trainings from 1st January 2023. The courses were developed in-house by PSDF in Urdu, and are available on Coursera alongside content from other global institutions. The PSDF will continue to expand hybrid learning to include other professions based on the success of this pilot hybrid training.

This programme aims to provide quality and standardised education to all learners and prepare country’s workforce for the digital revolution the global economy is undergoing. This model has been introduced by PSDF keeping in view rising costs and to capitalise on the increasing digital access in the country. The hybrid learning model offers both a time and cost-effective learning solution for trainees. It is a blended learning model that combines online, theoretical learning and practical, on-site skills training. Through the hybrid learning programme, learners will receive access to online learning content on Coursera that covers the theoretical component of their course and receive essential on-site training to gain hands on experience in their chosen profession. This also addresses the unique learning challenges online learners face and offers a more interactive learning experience to e-learners.

Officers, faculty members visit PSCA: A delegation of the national institute of management Peshawar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Wednesday. The delegation comprised of 20 undertraining officers and faculty members. The PPIC3 SP Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed them about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The officers were taken to various arms and functions of the Safe city dealing in 15 Emergency call centres, Video Control centre, Media Management Centre, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre. The Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives as well.

The PSCA COO Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation that so far, safe city cameras and surveillance teams are always busy making the city safe. Due to the safe cities integrated system, police response time is improving significantly. With the help of modern policing, crime was suppressed and traffic flow improved. This system of modern policing is the need of all provinces and cities.