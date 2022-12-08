Woman held for plotting brother’s murder

LAHORE:A woman has been arrested for plotting murder of her real brother in the Kot Lakhpat area for opposing her love marriage.

The victim Adnan wanted to get his sister married with an educated person. He did not like the prime suspect Waqas, also his cousin, due to his character. SP Model Town investigations Zohaib Ranjha while addressing a press conference at his office shared that few days back a person was found dead in a deserted area of Kot Lakhpat. He had received bullet injuries from backside from a close range.

Initially, his identity could not be traced. Police in order to start the investigations decided to track back his movement and took the help of PSCA CCTV cameras. Police also took help of CDRs. He was found to be Adnan, a resident of Anarkali and recently returned from Dubai.

The victim used to go to Kot Lakhpat on a private bakery to learn a business as he himself wanted to set up his own business. Police engaged his family into the investigations. During the process, his sister Asiya was also grilled. It came forth that both siblings had developed differences over their marriage.

She wanted to marry Waqas currently residing in Italy. However, Adnan opposed it. When Asiya discussed the opposition with Waqas, he suggested her to get him killed and asked his brother Abbass' help.

Abbass arranged two shooters identified as Murtaza and Naeem. Asiya helped in reconnaissance, time and route of the victim's movement. Ranjha said that police had substantial technical evidences for their investigations.

Ranjha also shared that police had arrested a suspect for murdering a man after entering into his house for pursuing abduction case of his daughter in Kahna. The suspect Danish had kidnapped daughter of Nasir Hussain. He has been following the case against him while Danish had been pressuring him for reconciliation.

He one day carrying firearms barged into the house and shot at Nasir. The victim received bullet injury into his stomach and died. In another incident, a man was arrested for chopping nose of his wife in Kahna. Ranjha said that Qurban Ali after a dispute with his wife had chopped nose of his wife with the connivance of his son-in-law.