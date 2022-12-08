Woman dies after catching fire under mysterious circumstances in Orangi Town

A woman died due to burn injuries after she caught fire under mysterious circumstances in the Orangi Town area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, three persons suffered burn injuries in a cylinder blast at a shop in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor.

A 29-year-old woman, Dua, wife of Javed, was working in the kitchen of a house in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station when she caught fire. SHO Riaz Bhutto said her family members had stated that she was operating a spice grinding machine in the kitchen when a fire broke out, which engulfed her dupatta and the curtains.

As a result, she suffered burn injuries and died. The SHO explained that the incident was mysterious because the woman's family did not rush her to any hospital after the incident and she was taken to a hospital after the arrival of the police.

The deceased woman was a mother of three children and there were other people in the house when the incident took place, SHO Bhutto said, adding that a post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the facts of the incident. Further investigations are under way.

Separately, a fire broke out after a cylinder exploded in a shop in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. As a result, three people were injured and taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

According to SHO Shakir Hussain, the injured persons included 18-year-old Saad, son of Munir Hussain, 48-year-old Abdul Razzaq, son of Amin, and 55-year-old Akram, son of Gul Sher. The officer said that the explosion took place accidentally and the condition of one of the injured persons was critical.