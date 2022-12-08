 
Thursday December 08, 2022
Afghan girl commits suicide

By Our Correspondent
December 08, 2022

MANSEHRA: A 16-year-old Afghan girl committed suicide here on Wednesday.

The hanging body of the girl was found in a room and police shifted it to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

The doctors later on handed over the body to the family on completion of the medico-legal formalities there.

The police quoted the father of the girl as saying that she was insane and locked her in the room and hanged her to death.

