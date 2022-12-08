Afghan girl commits suicide

MANSEHRA: A 16-year-old Afghan girl committed suicide here on Wednesday.
The hanging body of the girl was found in a room and police shifted it to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.
The doctors later on handed over the body to the family on completion of the medico-legal formalities there.
The police quoted the father of the girl as saying that she was insane and locked her in the room and hanged her to death.
