Old nemisis

Pakistan is no stranger to the threats and challenges posed by terrorism. Though we have made great strides in tackling this menace over the past decade, there has recently been a resurgence in terrorist activities within our borders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to reports, Pakistan has witnessed a 51 per cent surge in terrorist activities since the Taliban takeover in neighbouring Afghanistan. This number is not as bad as it seems on the surface, given that the rate of terror attacks has been quite low in recent years.
Nevertheless, we cannot afford to take this increase lightly. Our country is in an extremely vulnerable political and economic situation, if left unattended, the terrorism issue might be the straw that breaks our backs. We must confront this problem head on and eradicate terrorism from Pakistan for good.
Shehryar Kandhro
Larkana
