When will it stop?

According to reports, a baby was allegedly snatched from her mother in Karachi’s Baldia Town area. If the allegations are true, this is perhaps the most brazen and shocking crime committed in the city in recent months.

The allegations add yet more evidence to the fact that Karachi has a serious law and order problem that the authorities are failing to counteract. The police must recover the lost child as swiftly as possible and identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Furthermore, law-enforcement authorities must create and enact a concrete plan to reduce Karachi’s crime rate.

Fiza Zakir

Turbat