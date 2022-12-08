SEDF partners with UBL

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) have signed an agreement for institutional collaboration to provide subsidised credit to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sindh, a statement said on Wednesday.

The pact was signed in a ceremony held at UBL head office in Karachi, and chaired by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment Department and Public-Private Partnership Projects.

Under the agreement, UBL will provide project financing to SMEs and the agricultural sector and SEDF will provide mark-up subsidy on loans provided by the bank.

The collaboration is aimed to create a win-win situation for the stakeholders and an enabling environment to promote investments in the province.