SEDF partners with UBL

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) have signed an agreement for institutional collaboration to provide subsidised credit to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sindh, a statement said on Wednesday.
The pact was signed in a ceremony held at UBL head office in Karachi, and chaired by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment Department and Public-Private Partnership Projects.
Under the agreement, UBL will provide project financing to SMEs and the agricultural sector and SEDF will provide mark-up subsidy on loans provided by the bank.
The collaboration is aimed to create a win-win situation for the stakeholders and an enabling environment to promote investments in the province.
LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with Bookme.pk to facilitate online ticket booking experience...
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ignite, a public sector company with the ministry...
KARACHI: A delegation from Japanese Consulate in Karachi, headed by Odagiri Toshio San, Consul General of Japan in...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs250 per tola on Wednesday to new all-time high rates in the...
LONDON: The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5 percent or more next week, but policymakers...
LAHORE: We cannot afford to maintain the status quo in economic affairs, which is rapidly widening the development gap...
Comments