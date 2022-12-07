PHA to plant over 1,000 maple saplings

LAHORE:PHA DG Zeeshan Javaid launched the "Maple Trees Plantation" campaign by planting a "maple" tree under PHA's Clean and Green Lahore drive in Gulberg here on Tuesday. Director PHA and others also participated in the function.

On this occasion, PHA DG informed about the details of "Maple Trees Plantation" campaign and said that PHA will plant more than 1,000 rare and beautiful maple trees on main roads, triangles and other important places of the City. He that trees were a symbol of natural beauty and positive change in climate. Maximum plantation was necessary for elimination of environmental pollution and establishment of healthy environment, he added. PHA was trying to make the city of Lahore clean and green, said PHA DG and concluded that the citizens should also actively participate in the plantation campaign.