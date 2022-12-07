Samina Alvi lauds NOWPDP efforts to integrate persons with disabilities into society

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi has appreciated the cause for the inclusion of persons with disabilities, and also commended the NOWPDP team for their efforts to further the mandate of inclusion and to integrate persons with disabilities into the fabric of society.

She was visited as the guest of honor the NOWPDP graduation ceremony hosted under the banner of Hunar. She also distributed certificates among persons with disabilities. This year, 668 trainees are graduating from NOWPDP (Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan), across three cities -- Karachi, Islamabad and Sujawal -- out of whom 550 are from Karachi.

Hunar is one of the seven pillars of NOWPDP, where persons with disabilities are provided trainings to attain market skills in various sectors and also empowered to secure employment and become productive and prosperous citizens of Pakistan.

Representatives of the Sindh government and corporate sector were present to support the mandate of inclusion for persons with disabilities. Kids from The Inclusion Academy (an initiative by NOWPDP to provide education to children with and without disabilities) presented a show, highlighting the cause of inclusion.

President NOWPDP Amin Hashwani appreciated the effort of the first lady, the Sindh government and the corporate Sector for supporting the cause of disability inclusion & empowerment. NOWPDP was established in 2008 as a disability inclusion initiative. We operate in the areas of education and economic empowerment.