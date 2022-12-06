Tank residents stage protest against admin

TANK: Hundreds of people, including social activists, lawyers, traders and political workers, on Monday staged a protest against the alleged failure of the district administration to resolve public issues.

The protesters blocked the road at Kashmir Chowk for several hours. The city witnessed protests throughout the day after scores of people took to the streets on the call of the Tank Action Committee to protest the alleged failure of the district administration to resolve the core issue of potable water, unannounced power outages, rising crime rate and other problems.

Protest rallies were taken out from multiple localities of the city. Chanting slogans against the elected representatives and local administration, the protesters marched through various roads and bazaars of the city.

The trader community also observed a shutdown. Shams Mahsud, Abdul Rahman, Pir Saleem Shah, Mufti Allah Noor, Said Anwar Mahsud, Abdullah Nangial and others addressed the protesters. Accusing the district administration of bad governance, they asked the government to transfer the incumbent deputy commissioner for his ‘failure’ in resolving the local issues.