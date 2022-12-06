KU employees protest for salaries

The Joint Groups Committee — a joint platform of non-teaching staffers and faculty members of the University of Karachi (KU) — on Monday protested against non-payment of salaries to KU employees.

A large number of employees, including the newly elected office-bearers of the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS), participated in the protest. Voicing their concern, the protesters said that the KU employees were still deprived of the salary they should have received in early December. They also called for audit of the amount collected during the ongoing admissions and private examinations at the varsity.

The protesters stated that the Sindh government had not been able to release its grant to the varsity so far, and due to the non-payment of medical reimbursement bills, many hospitals had stopped to provide consultation and treatment services to the KU employees and their families.

They said the KUTS had already announced a boycott of classes due to which

the educational future of thousands of students of Karachi was at stake. They lamented that no one was ready to solve the problems being faced by the non-teaching staffers and faculty members. The protesters said such financial mismanagement had not been witnessed in the history of the KU, due to which the employees of the varsity were frustrated. They appealed to the KU administration and Sindh government to take notice of the financial mismanagement and solve the problems of the employees as soon as possible.