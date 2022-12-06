Babar rues missing golden opportunity

RAWALPINDI: Skipper Babar Azam rued missing a golden opportunity to win the opening Test, saying that the target was achievable and at one time Pakistan was well on course to achieve a win.

In a post-match media talk, Babar said that the target was achievable as Pakistan was beaming with the confidence of going 1-0 up. “Yet, we kept on losing wickets. After lunch, we felt we had a chance but some quick wickets put England back in the match.”

He lamented the batting display. “It was not that tail-enders are to win you matches, it is your top-order that has to win you Tests. But no one stayed long to win the day for us. It could have been an ideal start to the series but now we have to make a recovery.”

Babar said that he was hoping for a spin-friendly wicket. “I had asked for a spin-friendly wicket which did not turn out to be the case. In the end, there was nothing in the wicket possibly more due to the cold weather in Rawalpindi.”

Babar said that they never played for a draw. “We started the day with the hope that we would go on to win the match. We never try to play the draw till the time tail-enders were there.”

Babar said that missing Haris Rauf bowling in the second innings was crucial. “Had he been there, it would not have been easy to for the England team to score at such a rapid pace. Handling a speed of over 145kph is never easy in the fourth innings.”

He was fingers crossed on the fitness of Haris for the remaining Test matches. “His injury is a bit serious as we may not be having his service for the rest of Test matches. Azhar Ali’s injury however is not that serious in nature.”