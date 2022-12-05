8th reunion of Old Kaghan Students Association held

ABBOTTABAD: Justice (R) Ejaz Afzal Khan has said that the society will change not just by mere talk but by practical action.

Addressing the 8th reunion of Old Kaghan Students Association here on Sunday; he emphasized the need for helping the neglected and poor section of the society.

“The neglected and poor section of the society needs our help and we cannot face the Almighty Allah for our acts as a human and as Muslim by ignoring them,” he added.

While paying tribute to the performance of Late Syed Siddique Shah Bukhari, the founder coordinator of the organisation, he said that there is a need to work with the same determination and courage that Siddique Shah Bukhari has worked for the association. He called it necessary to make the performance of the organisation meaningful.

The Old Kaghanin, an organisation based on former students of Government Post Graduate College No. 1, Abbottabad, was held in the green lawn of the college. In which, apart from the cabinet and executive members, a large number of members of the executive committee also participated. Many prominent personalities participated in the solemn ceremony, including Justice (Rtd) Ijaz Afzal Khan, former IG (Rtd) Khalid Masood Khan, ex-federal secretary Ilyas Lodhi, who graduated from this college in the year 1954.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and IG (retd) Khalid Masood addressed the ceremony. On this occasion, an aid amount of Rs.111,000 was also distributed among 37 students of the college.

College Principal Prof Mumtaz Haider presented the performance report of the college and called it the number one college of the province and praised the role of Old Kaghanin.

The host of the event was General Secretary Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Jadoon, who reviewed the performance of the organization. Dr. Sherdal, Professor Sharafat Khan and Colonel Anjum were prominent among the organizers.

Former Principal Prof. Muhammad Taj also praised the association’s performance and mentioned the efforts being made for the reconstruction

of the college. Ilyas Lodhi, the oldest personality of the ceremony, informed the attendees about the events related to the establishment of Pakistan. Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Umar Khalid participated in the assembly as the youngest student, who indicated all kinds of services for the college.

Ex-student Dr. Adil Saeed Qureshi received great applause from the audience by narrating his Hindi story.