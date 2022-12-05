JI’s IT training programme attracts female students

A large number of female students of Karachi appeared in the aptitude test for the Bano Qabil Program launched by the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi chapter offering skill-based trainings, scholarships and advanced programmes for the youth in the city in the field of information technology.

The aptitude test was held at the Bag-e-Jinnah on Sunday evening. The participants took the oath that they would remain loyal to the Islamic ideology of Pakistan and play their due role for the development and progress of the country and the city.

Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman administered the oath and also announced that the party would launch e-commerce and vocational training programmes for housewives in the city.

He said the program was aimed at genuine women empowerment and it was not limited to claims. He added that the initiative was a serious contribution to the cause of women empowerment and was much more than what other political parties did for women empowerment during the past seven decades.