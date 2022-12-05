Game over?

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Imran’s final card’ (November 27, 2022). Discarding his threat to march on Islamabad, Imran Khan meekly chose to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. It appears as though the current government called his bluff and Imran had no ace up his sleeve. Furthermore, with new cases and controversies surrounding the PTI and its leader emerging every day, it seems only a matter of time before its popularity begins to dwindle. However, little will change for the public as, amidst all the games, the major problems of Pakistan are still to be dealt with.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
