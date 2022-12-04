12 outlaws among 58 arrested with contrabands

MARDAN: District police arrested 12 wanted men, five drug peddlers and another 41 suspects along with the recovery of arms and drugs during raids on Saturday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that on the directive of DPO Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted search and strike operations in the precincts of Lundkhwar, Par Hoti and Chura police stations. Three proclaimed offenders along with nine accomplices and five drug pushers.

The cops also recovered more than 5kg charas, 12 pistols, 570 grams crystal meth (ice) and other contrabands.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that another 41 suspects were arrested during nakabandis for further investigations.