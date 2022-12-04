Yasmin inspects Services Hospital, reprimands AMS

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit to Services Hospital and inspected various departments including emergency and operation theatres to review the medical facilities.

The minister visited the patients and reprimanded AMS to improve performance. She said that the government will not tolerate any negligence in the treatment of patients in any government hospital of Punjab. The patients, however, expressed their satisfaction about the provision of medicines.

“The government gives a budget of billions of rupees to public hospitals to provide better facilities to the patients,” said the minister, adding that the mission is to make the public hospitals of Punjab better treatment centres. All kinds of medicines are being provided free of cost to the patients.

The minister said that the purpose of providing Sehat Sahulat Card is to provide better health facilities to people of Punjab. “Strict action will be taken against the administration concerned on the complaints of patients in the government hospitals, she warned.

Dr Yasmin, Turkish envoy attend Sufi night at Alhamra: A ‘Sufi Night with whirling dervish's performance’ was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, in connection with the completion of 75 years of Pakistan-Turkey friendship with the support of Lahore Arts Council, organised by the Consulate General of Turkey on Saturday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ambassador of Turkey Dr Mehmet Pasha were the guests of honour on this occasion. Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet said Pak-Turk friendship is durable and this bilateral relation is getting stronger over time. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the unparalleled friendship between the two countries is not hidden from anyone; Turkey is a brotherly Islamic country and standing by Pakistan in every difficult time. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi expressed his pride in hosting the commemorative ceremony on the completion of 75 years of Pakistan-Turkey friendship. Deputy Consul General China Kao Ke, Consul of Turkey Emir Ozbey, senior officials of Yunus Emery Cultural Center, Director General Khana Farhang Iran Jafar Ronas, Member Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council M Ali Baloch and people from diplomatic circles and celebrities participated and added to the splendor of the event. In the whirling dervish's performance, the artists presented their unique and remarkable style of dance, which left the audience mesmerised by their beauty and charm.