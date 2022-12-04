Veteran journalist Imran Aslam laid to rest

President Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam was laid to rest on Saturday evening at a graveyard in Defence Housing Authority, Phase 8, Karachi.

His funeral was attended by family members, senior journalists, colleagues, and dignitaries from different walks of life.

Aslam, one of the most seasoned journalists in the country, passed away at the age of 70 on Friday. Aslam was under treatment at a local hospital. He died in harness as, despite his illness, he passionately continued to show up at work to spend there as many hours as he could until he could do it no longer.

Last Monday, the ailing senior journalist went into multiple organ failure and was rushed to a hospital. The only solace was that being heavily sedated, he was not in pain, says his wife Fareshteh Gati. His funeral prayer was offered at his residence at 4pm.

Aslam was among the pioneers who spearheaded the launch of Geo News, Geo Entertainment, and Geo Super, while he was also the founding member of the English-language newspaper The News. The journalist was also the chief news editor and senior editor of The News. He also wrote over 60 plays that were both staged and televised.