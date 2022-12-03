Global entrepreneurship week with focus on education celebrated

Islamabad:Global Entrepreneurship Week is a massive campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world - especially those individuals who face structural barriers or may have never considered the idea of launching their own startup, says a press release.

Each November 10 million people take part in tens of thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and provide them with the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed. Global Entrepreneurship Week is powered by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, a diverse collection of national host organizations in 180+ countries and 25,000 local partner organizations. The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates programs, like Global Entrepreneurship Week, that make it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company.

The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Pakistan’s top International University in Pakistan specifically an institution of higher learning dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional education and pioneers of Transnational Education Provider celebrated Global Entrepreneurship Week across all its campuses in Pakistan. Through GEW, TMUC provides its students an opportunity to collaborate and engage with organizations and individuals to celebrate and spotlight entrepreneurs, expose students to the path of entrepreneurship, help them get started and facilitate access to capital and the resources they need to succeed.

The Millennium Universal College TMUC, Pakistan celebrated GEW 2022, as part of their annual campaign to celebrate and empower entrepreneurial sprit in every community through distinctive themes of Education-Ecosystems-Inclusion to spotlight impactful voices. TMUC Islamabad, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) official activities, organized GEW with the aim of engaging and inspiring youth to think and act out of the box while taking full command and expertise of the available market opportunities.

This year, as part of GEW campaign, TMUC launched its first ever Millennium GREENNOVATION Challenge, aimed at providing the aspiring youth with the platform to brainstorm and present sustainable business solutions to everyday essentials that minimizes the impact on the environment. The challenge welcomed business idea pitches fostering green innovation, promoting circular economy initiates, and providing realistic market opportunities at national level. A total of twelve teams, representing different educational institutions in the twin cities, participated in the two rounds of the challenge.