2.8m people in Punjab avail free treatment facilities

LAHORE:On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education released the statistics related to Sehat Sahulat Card.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that according to statistics, more than 2,855,000 people in Punjab have received free treatment facilities through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, the people of Punjab have received the facility of free treatment worth more than Rs62.960 billion. More than 42,000 beds have been increased in empaneled private hospitals for the treatment of the people of Punjab, 800 government and private hospitals empaneled.