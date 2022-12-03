2.8m people in Punjab avail free treatment facilities

LAHORE:On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education released the statistics related to Sehat Sahulat Card.
Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that according to statistics, more than 2,855,000 people in Punjab have received free treatment facilities through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far, the people of Punjab have received the facility of free treatment worth more than Rs62.960 billion. More than 42,000 beds have been increased in empaneled private hospitals for the treatment of the people of Punjab, 800 government and private hospitals empaneled.
LAHORE:Customs officials have seized smuggled goods and vehicles of more than Rs462 million during the month of...
LAHORE:Secretary Emergency Services advised the commuters to avoid travelling during smog hours, especially when the...
LAHORE:A delegation of Drug Enforcement Administration , Department of Justice, USA, led by the Country Attaché for...
LAHORE:Dr Suhail Shahzad has been posted as Chairperson Punjab Ring Road Authority against a vacant post on Friday....
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five candidates. Muhammad Ghous has been awarded the PhD degree...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is active in make the sanitation system more efficient in the City.The problems...
Comments