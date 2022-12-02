Siraj says PTI deceived youth through empty promises

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deceived the youth of the country by making false claims. “Where are the 10 million jobs? Where are the five million houses?” he asked.

He was addressing the two-day grand student convention arranged by Islami Jamiat-i- Talaba, which concluded here. He lauded the student organization for arranging a well-organised event. The JI leader said that both PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) badly failed to serve the people and put the country on the track to development.